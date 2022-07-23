Proper Length and Proper Time

Proper length refers to the length of an object measured in the frame where the object is at rest, while proper time is the time interval measured by a clock that is at rest relative to the events being timed. In this question, the distance to the star is the proper length, and the time experienced by the spaceship is the proper time. Understanding these concepts is crucial for solving the problem as they help differentiate between measurements taken in different reference frames.