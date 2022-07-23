Textbook Question
Determine the radius of a neutron star using the same argument as in Problem 65 but for N neutrons only. Show that the radius of a neutron star, of 1.5 solar masses, is about 11 km.
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Determine the radius of a neutron star using the same argument as in Problem 65 but for N neutrons only. Show that the radius of a neutron star, of 1.5 solar masses, is about 11 km.
(a) In order to measure distances with parallax at 100 ly, what minimum angular resolution (in degrees) is needed?
(b) What diameter mirror or lens would be needed?
Calculate the peak wavelength of the CMB at 1.0 s after the birth of the universe. In what part of the EM spectrum is this radiation?
At approximately what time had the universe cooled below the threshold temperature for producing (a) kaons (M ≈ 500 MeV/ c²), (b) Y (M ≈ 9500 MeV/c²), and (c) muons (M ≈ 100 MeV/c²)?