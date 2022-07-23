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Ch. 44 - Astrophysics and Cosmology
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 44 - Astrophysics and CosmologyProblem 63b
Chapter 39, Problem 63b

Use special relativity and Newton’s law of gravitation to show that a photon of mass m = E/c² just grazing the Sun will be deflected by an angle ∆θ given by ∆θ = 2GM/c²R, where G is the gravitational constant, R and M are the radius and mass of the Sun, and c is the speed of light. Put in values and show ∆θ = 0.87". (General Relativity predicts an angle twice as large, 1.74".)

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Step 1: Start by understanding the problem. The goal is to derive the deflection angle (∆θ) of a photon grazing the Sun using Newtonian gravity and special relativity. The photon is treated as having an equivalent mass m = E/c², where E is its energy and c is the speed of light.
Step 2: Use Newton's law of gravitation to calculate the gravitational force acting on the photon. The gravitational force is given by F = GMm/R², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Sun, R is the radius of the Sun, and m is the photon's equivalent mass (m = E/c²). Substituting m = E/c² into the equation gives F = GME/(c²R²).
Step 3: Relate the force to the photon's deflection. The deflection angle ∆θ can be approximated by considering the transverse acceleration of the photon due to the gravitational force as it passes near the Sun. The transverse acceleration is a = F/m = GM/R². Since the photon travels at the speed of light c, the time it spends near the Sun is approximately t = 2R/c (assuming a straight-line path). The transverse displacement is then d = (1/2)at² = (1/2)(GM/R²)(2R/c)².
Step 4: Use the small-angle approximation to find the deflection angle. The deflection angle ∆θ is approximately the transverse displacement divided by the distance of closest approach (R). Substituting d and simplifying gives ∆θ = 2GM/(c²R). This is the desired result for the deflection angle using Newtonian gravity and special relativity.
Step 5: To verify the numerical value of ∆θ, substitute the known values: G = 6.674 × 10⁻¹¹ m³/kg·s², M = 1.989 × 10³⁰ kg (mass of the Sun), R = 6.96 × 10⁸ m (radius of the Sun), and c = 3.00 × 10⁸ m/s. Calculate ∆θ in radians and convert to arcseconds (1 radian = 206,265 arcseconds). The result should be approximately 0.87 arcseconds, which matches the prediction from Newtonian gravity. Note that General Relativity predicts a deflection angle twice as large, 1.74 arcseconds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Special Relativity

Special relativity, formulated by Albert Einstein, describes the physics of objects moving at constant speeds, particularly those approaching the speed of light. It introduces the idea that the laws of physics are the same for all observers, regardless of their relative motion, and that the speed of light is constant in a vacuum. This theory leads to phenomena such as time dilation and length contraction, which are crucial for understanding the behavior of light and particles in high-energy environments.
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Newton's Law of Gravitation

Newton's law of gravitation states that every point mass attracts every other point mass with a force that is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This law provides a framework for understanding gravitational interactions and is essential for calculating the gravitational force exerted by massive bodies like the Sun on objects passing nearby, such as photons.
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Deflection of Light by Gravity

The deflection of light by gravity refers to the bending of light rays as they pass near a massive object, such as the Sun. According to both Newtonian physics and general relativity, light is affected by gravitational fields, leading to observable phenomena such as gravitational lensing. The angle of deflection can be calculated using the mass of the object and the distance from its center, illustrating the interplay between light and gravity in the context of astrophysics.
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