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Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 34b
Chapter 1, Problem 34b

In each case, find the x- and y- components of vector A: A = 11.2j - 9.91i

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1
Understand that vector A is given in terms of unit vectors i and j, where i represents the x-direction and j represents the y-direction.
Identify the components of vector A from the given expression: A = 11.2j - 9.91i.
Recognize that the coefficient of i represents the x-component of the vector, and the coefficient of j represents the y-component.
Extract the x-component of vector A, which is -9.91, since it is associated with the i unit vector.
Extract the y-component of vector A, which is 11.2, since it is associated with the j unit vector.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components

Vector components are the projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system. In a two-dimensional space, any vector can be broken down into its x-component and y-component, which represent the vector's influence in the horizontal and vertical directions, respectively.
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Unit Vectors

Unit vectors are vectors with a magnitude of one, used to indicate direction along the axes in a coordinate system. In Cartesian coordinates, the unit vectors i and j represent the x-axis and y-axis directions, respectively, allowing vectors to be expressed in terms of these components.
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Vector Notation

Vector notation is a mathematical representation of vectors using symbols and numbers. In physics, vectors are often expressed in terms of their components using unit vectors, such as A = 11.2j - 9.91i, where the coefficients of i and j indicate the magnitude of the vector's components along the x and y axes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You are given two vectors A = -3i + 6j and B = 7i + 2j. Let Counterclockwise angles be positive. What angle does A make with the +x-axis?

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Vector A is 2.80 cm long and is 60.0° above the x-axis in the first quadrant. Vector B is 1.90 cm long and is 60.0° below the x-axis in the fourth quadrant (Fig. E1.35). Use components to find the magnitude and direction of A - B In each case, sketch the vector addition or subtraction and show that your numerical answers are in qualitative agreement with your sketch.


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A disoriented physics professor drives 3.25 km north, then 2.20 km west, and then 1.50 km south. Find the magnitude and direction of the resultant displacement, using the method of components. In a vector-addition diagram (roughly to scale), show that the resultant displacement found from your diagram is in qualitative agreement with the result you obtained by using the method of components.

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