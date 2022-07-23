Skip to main content
Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 38a
Chapter 1, Problem 38a

You are given two vectors A = -3i + 6j and B = 7i + 2j. Let Counterclockwise angles be positive. What angle does A make with the +x-axis?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the angle a vector makes with the +x-axis can be found using the tangent function. The tangent of the angle θ is the ratio of the y-component to the x-component of the vector.
For vector A = -3i + 6j, identify the x-component as -3 and the y-component as 6.
Use the formula for the tangent of the angle: tan(θ) = y/x. Substitute the values from vector A into this formula: tan(θ) = 6 / -3.
Calculate the angle θ using the inverse tangent function (arctan). Since the tangent value is negative, the angle will be in the second quadrant. Use θ = arctan(6 / -3).
Remember that angles in the second quadrant are calculated as θ = 180° + arctan(6 / -3) to ensure the angle is counterclockwise from the +x-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components

Vectors are mathematical entities with both magnitude and direction, represented by components along coordinate axes. In this problem, vector A is expressed in terms of its i (x-axis) and j (y-axis) components, which are -3 and 6, respectively. Understanding these components is crucial for calculating the angle with the x-axis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Vector Addition By Components

Dot Product

The dot product of two vectors is a scalar value that can be used to find the angle between them. It is calculated as the sum of the products of their corresponding components. For vector A and the x-axis unit vector, the dot product helps determine the cosine of the angle between them, which is essential for finding the angle itself.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:07
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arccosine, are used to find angles from known trigonometric ratios. Once the cosine of the angle between vector A and the x-axis is determined using the dot product, the arccosine function can be applied to find the actual angle, considering the sign and direction specified in the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:30
Intro to Wave Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given two vectors A = 4i + 7j and B = 5i - 2j, find the magnitude of each vector.

3061
views
Textbook Question

In each case, find the x- and y- components of vector A: A = 11.2j - 9.91i

3083
views
Textbook Question

Vector A is 2.80 cm long and is 60.0° above the x-axis in the first quadrant. Vector B is 1.90 cm long and is 60.0° below the x-axis in the fourth quadrant (Fig. E1.35). Use components to find the magnitude and direction of A - B In each case, sketch the vector addition or subtraction and show that your numerical answers are in qualitative agreement with your sketch.


6307
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Find the vector product A x B (expressed in unit vectors) of the two vectors given in Exercise 1.38. What is the magnitude of the vector product? Given two vectors A = 4.00 i + 7.00j and B = 5.00 i − 2.00

2369
views
Textbook Question

Given two vectors A = -2i + 3j + 4k and B = 3.00î + 1.00ĵ − 3.00k, find the magnitude of each vector.

3094
views
Textbook Question

Find the scalar product of the vectors A and B given in Exercise 1.38.

1915
views