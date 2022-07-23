A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity zero?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity constant and positive?
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Key Concepts
Velocity
Position-Time Graph
Constant Velocity
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity constant and negative?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity decreasing in magnitude?
A car is stopped at a traffic light. It then travels along a straight road such that its distance from the light is given by , where m/s2 and m/s3. Calculate the instantaneous velocity of the car at , s, and s.
A car is stopped at a traffic light. It then travels along a straight road such that its distance from the light is given by , where m/s2 and m/s3. Calculate the average velocity of the car for the time interval to s.
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.