A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are the magnitude and direction of the car's velocity at ? (b) What are the magnitude and direction of the car's acceleration at ?
A daring 510 N swimmer dives off a cliff with a running horizontal leap, as shown in Fig. E3.10. What must her minimum speed be just as she leaves the top of the cliff so that she will miss the ledge at the bottom, which is 1.75 m wide and 9.00 m below the top of the cliff?
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Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Kinematics Equations
Horizontal and Vertical Components of Motion
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How high is this point?
A remote-controlled car is moving in a vacant parking lot. The velocity of the car as a function of time is given by . What are and , the - and - components of the car's velocity as functions of time?
Crickets Chirpy and Milada jump from the top of a vertical cliff. Chirpy drops downward and reaches the ground in 2.70 s, while Milada jumps horizontally with an initial speed of 95.0 cm/s. How far from the base of the cliff will Milada hit the ground? Ignore air resistance.
A physics book slides off a horizontal tabletop with a speed of 1.10 m/s. It strikes the floor in 0.480 s. Ignore air resistance. Find the height of the tabletop above the floor.
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time is required for the football to reach the highest point of the trajectory?