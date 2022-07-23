Identify the components of the initial velocity. The initial velocity is given as 40.0 m/s at an angle of 60.0° above the horizontal. Use trigonometric functions to find the vertical component (v_y) and the horizontal component (v_x) of the velocity. The vertical component can be found using v_y = v_0 * sin(θ), and the horizontal component using v_x = v_0 * cos(θ), where v_0 is the initial velocity and θ is the angle.