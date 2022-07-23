The froghopper, Philaenus spumarius, holds the world record for insect jumps. When leaping at an angle of 58.0° above the horizontal, some of the tiny critters have reached a maximum height of 58.7 cm above the level ground. (See Nature, Vol. 424, July 31, 2003, p. 509.) What was the takeoff speed for such a leap?
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How long does it take the shell to reach its highest point?
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Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Initial Velocity Components
Time to Reach Maximum Height
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How far from its firing point does the shell land?
A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How far has the football traveled horizontally during this time?
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the shell's initial velocity.
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find its maximum height above the ground.
On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. At its highest point, find the horizontal and vertical components of its acceleration and velocity.