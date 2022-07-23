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Ch 05: Applying Newton's Laws
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 05: Applying Newton's LawsProblem 37a
Chapter 5, Problem 37a

Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E5.375.37). Crate A has mass mAm_A, and crate B has mass mBm_B. The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is μkμ_k. The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force FF. Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of mAm_A, mBm_B, and μkμ_k: the magnitude of FF.
Illustration of crates A and B on a surface, connected by a rope, with force F acting to the right.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Begin by analyzing the forces acting on each crate. For crate A, the forces include the tension in the rope (T), the kinetic friction force opposing motion (f_kA = μk * mA * g), and the normal force (N_A = mA * g). For crate B, the forces include the applied force (F), the tension in the rope (T), the kinetic friction force opposing motion (f_kB = μk * mB * g), and the normal force (N_B = mB * g).
Step 2: Since the crates are moving at constant velocity, the net force on the system is zero. This means the applied force F must balance the total frictional forces acting on both crates. Write the equation for the total frictional force: f_total = f_kA + f_kB = μk * mA * g + μk * mB * g.
Step 3: The tension in the rope (T) connecting the crates is internal to the system and does not affect the calculation of F. Therefore, the applied force F must equal the total frictional force to maintain constant velocity: F = f_total = μk * mA * g + μk * mB * g.
Step 4: Substitute the expressions for the frictional forces into the equation for F. This gives: F = μk * g * (mA + mB).
Step 5: Conclude that the magnitude of the applied force F required to pull the crates at constant velocity is determined by the combined mass of the crates, the coefficient of kinetic friction, and the acceleration due to gravity. The final expression for F is: F = μk * g * (mA + mB).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free-Body Diagram

A free-body diagram is a graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object. In this scenario, each crate (A and B) will have its own free-body diagram showing the applied force, gravitational force, normal force, and frictional force. This helps in analyzing the net forces and understanding how they affect the motion of the crates.
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Friction

Friction is the resistive force that opposes the motion of two surfaces in contact. The coefficient of kinetic friction (μ_k) quantifies this resistance when the surfaces are sliding against each other. In this problem, friction acts on both crates, affecting the total force required to maintain constant velocity, which is crucial for calculating the applied force F.
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Newton's Second Law

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass (F = ma). In this case, since the crates are moving at constant velocity, the net force is zero, meaning the applied force F must balance the total frictional forces acting on both crates. This principle is essential for determining the magnitude of F.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A pickup truck is carrying a toolbox, but the rear gate of the truck is missing. The toolbox will slide out if it is set moving. The coefficients of kinetic friction and static friction between the box and the level bed of the truck are 0.3550.355 and 0.6500.650, respectively. Starting from rest, what is the shortest time this truck could accelerate uniformly to 30.030.0 m/s without causing the box to slide? Draw a free-body diagram of the toolbox.

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Textbook Question

Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E5.375.37). Crate A has mass mAm_A, and crate B has mass mBm_B. The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is μkμ_k. The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force FF. Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of mAm_A, mBm_B, and μkμ_k: the tension in the rope connecting the blocks.

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Textbook Question

A 45.045.0-kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds 313313 N. Then you must reduce your push to 208208 N to keep it moving at a steady 25.025.0 cm/s. Suppose you were performing the same experiment on the moon, where the acceleration due to gravity is 1.621.62 m/s2.

(i) What magnitude push would cause it to move?

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A 25.025.0-kg box of textbooks rests on a loading ramp that makes an angle αα with the horizontal. The coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.250.25, and the coefficient of static friction is 0.350.35. At this angle, find the acceleration once the box has begun to move.

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You throw a baseball straight upward. The drag force is proportional to v2v^2. In terms of gg, what is the y y-component of the ball's acceleration when the ball's speed is half its terminal speed and it is moving up?

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