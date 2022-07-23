A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the incline.
A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the floor.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Newton's First Law of Motion
Components of Forces
Force of Gravity
Find the tension in each cord in Fig. E if the weight of the suspended object is .
A large wrecking ball is held in place by two light steel cables (Fig. E). If the mass m of the wrecking ball is kg, what are the (a) tension in the cable that makes an angle of with the vertical and (b) the tension in the horizontal cable?
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What is the maximum initial thrust this rocket's engines can have but just barely avoid blackout? Start with a free-body diagram of the rocket.
A -N physics student stands on a bathroom scale in an elevator that is supported by a cable. The combined mass of student plus elevator is kg. As the elevator starts moving, the scale reads N. Find the acceleration of the elevator (magnitude and direction).
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What force, in terms of the astronaut's weight , does the rocket exert on her? Start with a free-body diagram of the astronaut.