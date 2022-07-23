A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the incline.
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What is the maximum initial thrust this rocket's engines can have but just barely avoid blackout? Start with a free-body diagram of the rocket.
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Key Concepts
Free-Body Diagram
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Acceleration and G-Forces
A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the floor.
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g's), assumed to be constant, during the crash?
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What force did the ground exert on the capsule during the crash? Express the force in newtons and as a multiple of the capsule's weight.
A -N physics student stands on a bathroom scale in an elevator that is supported by a cable. The combined mass of student plus elevator is kg. As the elevator starts moving, the scale reads N. Find the acceleration of the elevator (magnitude and direction).
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What force, in terms of the astronaut's weight , does the rocket exert on her? Start with a free-body diagram of the astronaut.