A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the floor.
A man pushes on a piano with mass kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes parallel to the incline.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Gravitational Force Component
Constant Velocity
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