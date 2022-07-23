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Ch 05: Applying Newton's Laws
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 05: Applying Newton's LawsProblem 40a
Chapter 5, Problem 40a

You throw a baseball straight upward. The drag force is proportional to v2v^2. In terms of gg, what is the y y-component of the ball's acceleration when the ball's speed is half its terminal speed and it is moving up?

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Step 1: Understand the forces acting on the baseball. When the ball is moving upward, the forces include gravity (mg, acting downward) and the drag force (proportional to υ², also acting downward). The net force determines the y-component of the acceleration.
Step 2: Recall the terminal velocity condition. At terminal velocity, the drag force equals the gravitational force, i.e., F_drag = mg. Since drag force is proportional to υ², we can write F_drag = kυ², where k is the proportionality constant. At terminal velocity, kυ_terminal² = mg.
Step 3: Relate the drag force to the current velocity. When the ball's speed is half its terminal speed (υ = 0.5υ_terminal), the drag force becomes F_drag = k(0.5υ_terminal)² = k(0.25υ_terminal²). Substitute kυ_terminal² = mg into this expression to find F_drag = 0.25mg.
Step 4: Write the net force equation. The net force acting on the ball is the sum of the gravitational force and the drag force, both acting downward. Thus, F_net = mg + 0.25mg = 1.25mg.
Step 5: Use Newton's second law to find the y-component of acceleration. The net force is related to acceleration by F_net = ma. Therefore, the y-component of acceleration is a_y = F_net / m = (1.25mg) / m = 1.25g. This is the y-component of the ball's acceleration when moving upward at half its terminal speed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Terminal Velocity

Terminal velocity is the constant speed that a freely falling object eventually reaches when the resistance of the medium prevents further acceleration. For a baseball thrown upward, terminal velocity occurs when the gravitational force is balanced by the drag force, leading to zero net acceleration.
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Drag Force

The drag force is a resistive force acting opposite to the direction of motion, often modeled as proportional to the square of the velocity (υ²). This means that as the speed of the baseball increases, the drag force increases significantly, affecting the ball's acceleration as it moves upward.
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Acceleration due to Gravity

Acceleration due to gravity (g) is the rate at which an object accelerates towards the Earth when in free fall, approximately 9.81 m/s². When analyzing the motion of the baseball, this acceleration acts downward, while the drag force acts upward, influencing the net acceleration of the ball as it ascends.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E5.375.37). Crate A has mass mAm_A, and crate B has mass mBm_B. The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is μkμ_k. The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force FF. Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of mAm_A, mBm_B, and μkμ_k: the magnitude of FF.

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Textbook Question

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