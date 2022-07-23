Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E 5.37 5.37 5.37). Crate A has mass m A m_A mA, and crate B has mass m B m_B mB. The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is μ k μ_k μk. The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force F F F. Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of m A m_A mA, m B m_B mB, and μ k μ_k μk: the tension in the rope connecting the blocks.