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Ch 13: Gravitation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 13: GravitationProblem 38b
Chapter 13, Problem 38b

A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the gravitational force exerted on the sphere by the rod (see Section 7.4). Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.

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Start by considering the gravitational potential energy between a small element of the rod and the sphere. The rod can be divided into infinitesimally small elements of mass dm, where dm = (M/L)dx, with M being the mass of the rod and L its length.
The gravitational potential energy dU between an element of the rod and the sphere is given by dU = -G(dm * m) / r, where G is the gravitational constant, m is the mass of the sphere, and r is the distance from the element to the sphere. Here, r = x + x', where x' is the position of the element along the rod.
Integrate the expression for dU over the length of the rod from x' = 0 to x' = L to find the total potential energy U. This gives U = -G(Mm/L) * ∫(dx' / (x + x')) from 0 to L.
Evaluate the integral to find U = -G(Mm/L) * ln((x + L) / x).
Use the relation Fx = -dU/dx to find the gravitational force. Differentiate U with respect to x to find Fx, and simplify the expression. When x is much larger than L, the expression should reduce to the expected result of Fx = -G(Mm) / x^2, which is the gravitational force between two point masses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force

Gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses. According to Newton's law of universal gravitation, the force is proportional to the product of the two masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. In this problem, the force exerted by the rod on the sphere depends on the distribution of mass along the rod and the distance x.
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Potential Energy and Force Relationship

The relationship between potential energy (U) and force (F) is given by F = -dU/dx, where F is the force in the direction of x, and U is the potential energy. This relationship indicates that the force is the negative gradient of the potential energy, meaning it acts in the direction of decreasing potential energy. This concept is crucial for determining the gravitational force on the sphere by integrating the potential energy along the rod.
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Integration in Continuous Mass Distributions

When dealing with continuous mass distributions, such as a rod, integration is used to calculate quantities like gravitational force. The rod can be considered as a series of infinitesimally small mass elements, each contributing to the gravitational force on the sphere. By integrating these contributions over the length of the rod, we can find the total force exerted on the sphere, especially when x is much larger than L, simplifying the integration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A uniform, spherical, 1000.0 kg1000.0\(\text{ kg}\) shell has a radius of 5.00 m5.00\(\text{ m}\). Sketch a qualitative graph of the magnitude of the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a point mass m as a function of the distance rr of mm from the center of the sphere. Include the region from r=0r = 0 to rr\(\to\]\infty\).

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Textbook Question

Consider the ringshaped body of Fig. E13.35. A particle with mass m is placed a distance x from the center of the ring, along the line through the center of the ring and perpendicular to its plane. (a) Calculate the gravitational potential energy U of this system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the two objects are far apart. (b) Show that your answer to part (a) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than the radius a of the ring. (c) Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the force on the particle (see Section 7.4). (d) Show that your answer to part (c) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than a. (e) What are the values of U and Fx when x = 0? Explain why these results make sense.

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Textbook Question

You decide to visit Santa Claus at the north pole to put in a good word about your splendid behavior throughout the year. While there, you notice that the elf Sneezy, when hanging from a rope, produces a tension of 395.0 N in the rope. If Sneezy hangs from a similar rope while delivering presents at the earth's equator, what will the tension in it be? (Recall that the earth is rotating about an axis through its north and south poles.)

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Textbook Question

Astronomers have observed a small, massive object at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. A ring of material orbits this massive object; the ring has a diameter of about 15 light-years and an orbital speed of about 200 km/s. Observations of stars, as well as theories of the structure of stars, suggest that it is impossible for a single star to have a mass of more than about 50 solar masses. Can this massive object be a single, ordinary star?

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Textbook Question

A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). Calculate the gravitational potential energy of the rod–sphere system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the rod and sphere are infinitely far apart. Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.

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Textbook Question

A uniform, solid, 1000.0-kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 2.50 m.

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