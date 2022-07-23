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Ch 13: Gravitation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 13: GravitationProblem 39
Chapter 13, Problem 39

Consider the ringshaped body of Fig. E13.35. A particle with mass m is placed a distance x from the center of the ring, along the line through the center of the ring and perpendicular to its plane. (a) Calculate the gravitational potential energy U of this system. Take the potential energy to be zero when the two objects are far apart. (b) Show that your answer to part (a) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than the radius a of the ring. (c) Use Fx = -dU/dx to find the magnitude and direction of the force on the particle (see Section 7.4). (d) Show that your answer to part (c) reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than a. (e) What are the values of U and Fx when x = 0? Explain why these results make sense.

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Step 1: To calculate the gravitational potential energy U of the system, consider the gravitational potential energy due to each infinitesimal mass element dm of the ring. The potential energy dU due to dm is given by dU = -G * m * dm / r, where G is the gravitational constant and r is the distance from the mass element to the particle.
Step 2: Integrate dU over the entire ring to find the total potential energy U. The distance r can be expressed in terms of x and the radius a of the ring using the Pythagorean theorem: r = sqrt(x^2 + a^2). Therefore, U = -G * m * M / sqrt(x^2 + a^2), where M is the total mass of the ring.
Step 3: For part (b), consider the limit where x is much larger than the radius a. In this case, the expression for U simplifies to U ≈ -G * m * M / x, which is the expected result for a point mass at a distance x from another point mass.
Step 4: To find the force Fx on the particle, use the relation Fx = -dU/dx. Differentiate the expression for U with respect to x to find Fx. This involves applying the chain rule to the expression U = -G * m * M / sqrt(x^2 + a^2).
Step 5: For part (d), consider the limit where x is much larger than a again. The expression for Fx simplifies to Fx ≈ -G * m * M / x^2, which is the expected result for the gravitational force between two point masses. For part (e), when x = 0, U is at its minimum value, and Fx is zero because the particle is at the center of symmetry of the ring, where the gravitational forces from all parts of the ring cancel out.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (U) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated as U = -G * (m1 * m2) / r, where G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses involved, and r is the distance between their centers. In this problem, the potential energy is considered zero when the objects are infinitely far apart.
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Force from Potential Energy

The force on an object in a potential field can be derived from the potential energy function using the relation Fx = -dU/dx. This means the force is the negative gradient of the potential energy with respect to position, indicating that the force acts in the direction of decreasing potential energy. This concept is crucial for determining the force on the particle in the gravitational field of the ring.
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Limit Behavior in Physics

In physics, analyzing the behavior of a system as a parameter approaches a limit (e.g., x much larger than a) helps verify the consistency of results with known laws. For instance, when x is much larger than the radius a, the system should behave like a point mass, simplifying calculations and confirming the validity of derived expressions. This approach is used to ensure that complex models reduce to simpler, expected forms under certain conditions.
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