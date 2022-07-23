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Ch 15: Mechanical Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 15: Mechanical WavesProblem 40a
Chapter 15, Problem 40a

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the amplitude.

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1
Understand that a standing wave is formed by the superposition of two traveling waves moving in opposite directions. The given wave function is y(x, t) = 4.44 mm sin[(32.5 rad/m)x] sin[(754 rad/s)t].
Recognize that the amplitude of the standing wave is the product of the amplitudes of the two traveling waves. In this case, the amplitude of the standing wave is given as 4.44 mm.
Recall that for a standing wave, the amplitude of each traveling wave is half the amplitude of the standing wave. This is because the standing wave is formed by the constructive interference of the two traveling waves.
Calculate the amplitude of each traveling wave by dividing the amplitude of the standing wave by 2. Use the formula: \( A_{traveling} = \frac{A_{standing}}{2} \).
Substitute the given amplitude of the standing wave into the formula: \( A_{traveling} = \frac{4.44 \text{ mm}}{2} \). This will give you the amplitude of each traveling wave.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standing Waves

Standing waves are formed by the superposition of two traveling waves moving in opposite directions with the same frequency and amplitude. They are characterized by nodes, where the wave amplitude is always zero, and antinodes, where the amplitude is maximum. The given wave function represents a standing wave, which is a result of the interference of two identical traveling waves.
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Wave Function

A wave function describes the displacement of a wave at any point in space and time. For a standing wave, the wave function is typically expressed as the product of two sine functions, one depending on position (x) and the other on time (t). In the given function, y(x, t) = 4.44 mm sin[(32.5 rad/m)x] sin[(754 rad/s)t], the amplitude of the standing wave is 4.44 mm.
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Amplitude of Traveling Waves

The amplitude of a traveling wave is the maximum displacement of points on the wave from their equilibrium position. For a standing wave formed by two identical traveling waves, the amplitude of each traveling wave is half the amplitude of the standing wave. Therefore, if the standing wave has an amplitude of 4.44 mm, each traveling wave has an amplitude of 2.22 mm.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the frequency.

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Textbook Question

A wire with mass 40.0 g is stretched so that its ends are tied down at points 80.0 cm apart. The wire vibrates in its fundamental mode with frequency 60.0 Hz and with an amplitude at the antinodes of 0.300 cm. What is the speed of propagation of transverse waves in the wire?

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Textbook Question

CALC. A thin, taut string tied at both ends and oscillating in its third harmonic has its shape described by the equation y(x,t)=(5.60 cm)sin[(0.0340 rad/cm)x]sin[(50.0 rad/s)t]y(x,t)=(5.60\(\text{ cm}\))\(\sin\)[(0.0340\(\text{ rad/cm}\))x]\(\sin\)[(50.0\(\text{ rad/s}\))t], where the origin is at the left end of the string, the xx-axis is along the string, and the yy-axis is perpendicular to the string. Draw a sketch that shows the standing-wave pattern.

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wavelength.

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Textbook Question

A piano tuner stretches a steel piano wire with a tension of 800 N. The steel wire is 0.400 m long and has a mass of 3.00 g. What is the frequency of its fundamental mode of vibration?

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Textbook Question

The wave function of a standing wave is y(x,t)=4.44 mmsin[(32.5 rad/m)x]sin[(754rad/s)t]y(x,t)=4.44\(\text{ mm}\]\sin\)[(32.5\(\text{ rad/m}\))x]\(\sin\)[(754\(\text{rad/s}\))t]. For the two traveling waves that make up this standing wave, find the wave speed.

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