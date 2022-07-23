The siren of a fire engine that is driving northward at 30.0 m/s emits a sound of frequency 2000 Hz. A truck in front of this fire engine is moving northward at 20.0 m/s. What wavelength would this driver measure for these reflected sound waves?
A railroad train is traveling at 30.0 m/s in still air. The frequency of the note emitted by the train whistle is 352 Hz. What frequency is heard by a passenger on a train moving in the opposite direction to the first at 18.0 m/s and receding from the first?
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Key Concepts
Doppler Effect
Relative Velocity
Wave Frequency
A railroad train is traveling at 30.0 m/s in still air. The frequency of the note emitted by the train whistle is 352 Hz. What frequency is heard by a passenger on a train moving in the opposite direction to the first at 18.0 m/s and approaching the first?
The shock-wave cone created by a space shuttle at one instant during its reentry into the atmosphere makes an angle of 58.0° with its direction of motion. The speed of sound at this altitude is 331 m/s. What is the Mach number of the shuttle at this instant?
Two small stereo speakers are driven in step by the same variable-frequency oscillator. Their sound is picked up by a microphone arranged as shown in Fig. E16.39. For what frequencies does their sound at the speakers produce constructive interference?
Two organ pipes, open at one end but closed at the other, are each 1.14 m long. One is now lengthened by 2.00 cm. Find the beat frequency that they produce when playing together in their fundamentals.
The siren of a fire engine that is driving northward at 30.0 m/s emits a sound of frequency 2000 Hz. A truck in front of this fire engine is moving northward at 20.0 m/s. (a) What is the frequency of the siren's sound that the fire engine's driver hears reflected from the back of the truck?