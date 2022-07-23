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Ch 16: Sound & Hearing
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 16: Sound & HearingProblem 15a
Chapter 16, Problem 15a

A sound wave in air at 20°C has a frequency of 320 Hz and a displacement amplitude of 5.00 × 10-3 mm. For this sound wave calculate the pressure amplitude (in Pa)

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First, understand that the pressure amplitude of a sound wave is related to its displacement amplitude, frequency, and the properties of the medium (air in this case). The formula to calculate the pressure amplitude (ΔP) is: ΔP = ρ * v * ω * s₀, where ρ is the density of air, v is the speed of sound in air, ω is the angular frequency, and s₀ is the displacement amplitude.
Determine the density of air (ρ) at 20°C, which is approximately 1.204 kg/m³.
Calculate the speed of sound (v) in air at 20°C. The speed of sound in air can be approximated by the formula: v = 331.4 + 0.6 * T, where T is the temperature in Celsius. Substitute T = 20°C to find v.
Find the angular frequency (ω) using the formula: ω = 2 * π * f, where f is the frequency of the sound wave. Substitute f = 320 Hz to calculate ω.
Convert the displacement amplitude (s₀) from millimeters to meters by multiplying 5.00 * 10^-3 mm by 10^-3. Now, substitute all known values into the pressure amplitude formula: ΔP = ρ * v * ω * s₀, and solve for ΔP.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sound Wave Properties

Sound waves are longitudinal waves characterized by frequency, wavelength, amplitude, and speed. Frequency, measured in Hertz (Hz), indicates how many cycles occur per second. Amplitude refers to the maximum displacement of particles in the medium, affecting the wave's intensity and loudness.
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Pressure Amplitude

Pressure amplitude in a sound wave is the maximum change in pressure from the ambient atmospheric pressure caused by the wave. It is related to the displacement amplitude and frequency of the wave, and can be calculated using the formula involving the medium's density and speed of sound.
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Speed of Sound in Air

The speed of sound in air is influenced by temperature, with a typical value of approximately 343 meters per second at 20°C. This speed is crucial for calculating wave properties like wavelength and pressure amplitude, as it determines how quickly sound waves propagate through the medium.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You are trying to overhear a juicy conversation, but from your distance of 15.0 m, it sounds like only an average whisper of 20.0 dB. How close should you move to the chatterboxes for the sound level to be 60.0 dB?

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Textbook Question

You live on a busy street, but as a music lover, you want to reduce the traffic noise. If you install special soundreflecting windows that reduce the sound intensity level (in dB) by 30 dB, by what fraction have you lowered the sound intensity (in W/m2)?

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Textbook Question

Sound is detected when a sound wave causes the tympanic membrane (the eardrum) to vibrate. Typically, the diameter of this membrane is about 8.4 mm in humans. How much energy is delivered to the eardrum each second when someone whispers (20 dB) a secret in your ear?

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Textbook Question

(a) By what factor must the sound intensity be increased to raise the sound intensity level by 13.0 dB? (b) Explain why you don't need to know the original sound intensity

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Textbook Question

For a person with normal hearing, the faintest sound that can be heard at a frequency of 400 Hz has a pressure amplitude of about 6.0 × 10-5 Pa. Calculate the intensity.

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Textbook Question

You live on a busy street, but as a music lover, you want to reduce the traffic noise. If, instead, you reduce the intensity by half, what change (in dB) do you make in the sound intensity level?

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