18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
1
concept
Standing Sound Waves
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
The fundamental frequency of your closed organ pipe is 200 Hz. The second overtone of this pipe has the same frequency as the 3rd harmonic of an open pipe. What is the length of this open pipe?
A
0.85 m
B
0.51 m
C
0.69 m
D
0.43
3
example
Example 1
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Standing Sound Waves
Additional resources for Standing Sound Waves
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (8)
- Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, ...
- Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, ...
- The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. (c) the frequency of the new fundamen...
- The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. If one end is now closed, find (b) th...
- The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. (a) How long is this pipe? If one end...
- (b) A metal bar with a length of 1.50 m has density 6400 kg/m3 . Longitudinal sound waves take 3.90 * 10-4 s t...
- A loud factory machine produces sound having a displacement amplitude of 1.00 mm, but the frequency of this so...
- Example 16.1 (Section 16.1) showed that for sound waves in air with frequency 1000 Hz, a displacement amplitud...