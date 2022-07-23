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Ch 16: Sound & Hearing
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 16: Sound & HearingProblem 16b
Chapter 16, Problem 16b

You live on a busy street, but as a music lover, you want to reduce the traffic noise. If, instead, you reduce the intensity by half, what change (in dB) do you make in the sound intensity level?

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Understand the relationship between sound intensity and sound intensity level. The sound intensity level in decibels (dB) is calculated using the formula: L=10logII0, where I is the intensity of the sound and I0 is the reference intensity, typically 10-12 W/m².
To find the change in sound intensity level when the intensity is reduced by half, consider the initial intensity I and the new intensity I2.
Calculate the initial sound intensity level using the formula: L=10logII0.
Calculate the new sound intensity level with the reduced intensity: L'=10logI2I0.
Determine the change in sound intensity level by subtracting the new level from the initial level: ΔL=L'-L. Simplify the expression to find the change in decibels.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sound Intensity

Sound intensity refers to the power per unit area carried by a sound wave, typically measured in watts per square meter (W/m²). It quantifies the energy transmitted by the wave and is crucial for understanding how loud a sound is perceived. Reducing sound intensity can significantly decrease the perceived loudness of noise.
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Sound Intensity Level and the Decibel Scale

Decibel Scale

The decibel (dB) scale is a logarithmic unit used to measure sound intensity levels. It allows for a more manageable representation of the vast range of sound intensities humans can hear. A change in intensity by a factor of ten corresponds to a 10 dB change, making it essential for calculating changes in perceived loudness when intensity is altered.
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Logarithmic Relationship

The relationship between sound intensity and decibel level is logarithmic, meaning that a doubling or halving of intensity results in a specific change in dB. Specifically, halving the intensity results in a decrease of approximately 3 dB in the sound intensity level. Understanding this relationship is key to calculating changes in dB when sound intensity is modified.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You are trying to overhear a juicy conversation, but from your distance of 15.0 m, it sounds like only an average whisper of 20.0 dB. How close should you move to the chatterboxes for the sound level to be 60.0 dB?

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Textbook Question

Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if (a) the pipe is open at both ends

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Textbook Question

You live on a busy street, but as a music lover, you want to reduce the traffic noise. If you install special soundreflecting windows that reduce the sound intensity level (in dB) by 30 dB, by what fraction have you lowered the sound intensity (in W/m2)?

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Textbook Question

A baby's mouth is 30 cm from her father's ear and 1.50 m from her mother's ear. What is the difference between the sound intensity levels heard by the father and by the mother?

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Textbook Question

For a person with normal hearing, the faintest sound that can be heard at a frequency of 400 Hz has a pressure amplitude of about 6.0 × 10-5 Pa. Calculate the intensity.

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Textbook Question

A sound wave in air at 20°C has a frequency of 320 Hz and a displacement amplitude of 5.00 × 10-3 mm. For this sound wave calculate the pressure amplitude (in Pa)

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