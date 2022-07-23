An electric kitchen range has a total wall area of 1.40 1.40 m2 and is insulated with a layer of fiberglass 4.00 4.00 cm thick. The inside surface of the fiberglass has a temperature of 175 175 °C, and its outside surface is at 35.0 35.0 °C. The fiberglass has a thermal conductivity of 0.040 W / m ⋅ K 0.040\;W/m\(\cdot\) K . What is the heat current through the insulation, assuming it may be treated as a flat slab with an area of 1.40 1.40 m2 ?