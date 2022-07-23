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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 57b
Chapter 17, Problem 57b

A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood 3.03.0 cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation 2.22.2 cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has k=0.080W/mKk=0.080\,W/m\(\cdot\) K , and the Styrofoam has k=0.027W/mKk=0.027\,W/m\(\cdot\) K. The interior surface temperature is 19.019.0°C, and the exterior surface temperature is 10.0-10.0°C. What is the rate of heat flow per square meter through this wall?

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First, understand that the problem involves calculating the rate of heat flow through a composite wall made of two materials: wood and Styrofoam. This requires using the concept of thermal resistance and the formula for heat transfer through a layered wall.
The formula for the rate of heat flow (Q) through a wall is given by: ΔTRtotal, where ΔT is the temperature difference across the wall, and Rtotal is the total thermal resistance of the wall.
Calculate the temperature difference ΔT between the interior and exterior surfaces: ΔT = 19.0 - - 10.0 = 29.0 °C.
Calculate the thermal resistance for each layer using the formula: Ri = diki, where di is the thickness of the layer and ki is the thermal conductivity. Calculate Rwood and Rstyrofoam.
Sum the thermal resistances to find the total resistance: Rtotal = Rwood + Rstyrofoam. Finally, use the formula for heat flow to find the rate of heat flow per square meter: ΔTRtotal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermal Conductivity

Thermal conductivity (k) is a material property that indicates how well a material conducts heat. It is measured in watts per meter per degree Kelvin (W/m K). Materials with high thermal conductivity transfer heat quickly, while those with low thermal conductivity are better insulators. In this problem, wood and Styrofoam have different thermal conductivities, affecting the rate of heat flow through the wall.
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Heat Transfer Through Composite Walls

Heat transfer through composite walls involves calculating the rate of heat flow through multiple layers of different materials. Each layer has its own thickness and thermal conductivity, which together determine the overall resistance to heat flow. The heat flow rate can be calculated using the formula for thermal resistance, considering the temperature difference across the wall and the properties of each layer.
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Overview of Heat Transfer

Temperature Gradient

The temperature gradient is the change in temperature across a material, which drives heat flow. In this scenario, the temperature difference between the interior (19.0°C) and exterior (-10.0°C) surfaces creates a gradient that causes heat to flow from the warmer interior to the cooler exterior. Understanding this gradient is crucial for calculating the rate of heat transfer through the wall.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An electric kitchen range has a total wall area of 1.401.40 m2 and is insulated with a layer of fiberglass 4.004.00 cm thick. The inside surface of the fiberglass has a temperature of 175175°C, and its outside surface is at 35.035.0°C. The fiberglass has a thermal conductivity of 0.040W/mK0.040\;W/m\(\cdot\) K. What is the heat current through the insulation, assuming it may be treated as a flat slab with an area of 1.401.40 m2 ?

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Textbook Question

The emissivity of tungsten is 0.3500.350. A tungsten sphere with radius 1.501.50 cm is suspended within a large evacuated enclosure whose walls are at 290.0290.0 K. What power input is required to maintain the sphere at 3000.03000.0 K if heat conduction along the supports is ignored?

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Textbook Question

A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood 3.03.0 cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation 2.22.2 cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has k=0.080W/mKk=0.080\,W/m\(\cdot\) K , and the Styrofoam has k=0.027W/mKk=0.027\,W/m\(\cdot\) K. The interior surface temperature is 19.019.0°C, and the exterior surface temperature is 10.0-10.0°C. What is the temperature at the plane where the wood meets the Styrofoam?

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Textbook Question

A 4.004.00-kg silver ingot is taken from a furnace, where its temperature is 750.0750.0°C, and placed on a large block of ice at 0.00.0°C. Assuming that all the heat given up by the silver is used to melt the ice, how much ice is melted?

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Textbook Question

Two rods, one made of brass and the other made of copper, are joined end to end. The length of the brass section is 0.300 0.300 m and the length of the copper section is 0.8000.800 m. Each segment has cross-sectional area 0.005000.00500 m2. The free end of the brass segment is in boiling water and the free end of the copper segment is in an ice–water mixture, in both cases under normal atmospheric pressure. The sides of the rods are insulated so there is no heat loss to the surroundings. What mass of ice is melted in 5.005.00 min by the heat conducted by the composite rod?

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