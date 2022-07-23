The emissivity of tungsten is . A tungsten sphere with radius cm is suspended within a large evacuated enclosure whose walls are at K. What power input is required to maintain the sphere at K if heat conduction along the supports is ignored?
An electric kitchen range has a total wall area of m2 and is insulated with a layer of fiberglass cm thick. The inside surface of the fiberglass has a temperature of °C, and its outside surface is at °C. The fiberglass has a thermal conductivity of . What is the heat current through the insulation, assuming it may be treated as a flat slab with an area of m2 ?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Conductivity
Heat Current
Temperature Gradient
A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has , and the Styrofoam has . The interior surface temperature is °C, and the exterior surface temperature is °C. What is the temperature at the plane where the wood meets the Styrofoam?
A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has , and the Styrofoam has . The interior surface temperature is °C, and the exterior surface temperature is °C. What is the rate of heat flow per square meter through this wall?
Two rods, one made of brass and the other made of copper, are joined end to end. The length of the brass section is m and the length of the copper section is m. Each segment has cross-sectional area m2. The free end of the brass segment is in boiling water and the free end of the copper segment is in an ice–water mixture, in both cases under normal atmospheric pressure. The sides of the rods are insulated so there is no heat loss to the surroundings. What mass of ice is melted in min by the heat conducted by the composite rod?