An electric kitchen range has a total wall area of m2 and is insulated with a layer of fiberglass cm thick. The inside surface of the fiberglass has a temperature of °C, and its outside surface is at °C. The fiberglass has a thermal conductivity of . What is the heat current through the insulation, assuming it may be treated as a flat slab with an area of m2 ?
Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 66
The emissivity of tungsten is . A tungsten sphere with radius cm is suspended within a large evacuated enclosure whose walls are at K. What power input is required to maintain the sphere at K if heat conduction along the supports is ignored?
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Start by understanding the concept of thermal radiation. The power radiated by an object can be calculated using the Stefan-Boltzmann law, which states that the power radiated per unit area is proportional to the fourth power of the temperature.
The formula for the power radiated by a sphere is given by: \( P = \varepsilon \sigma A (T^4 - T_0^4) \), where \( \varepsilon \) is the emissivity, \( \sigma \) is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant \( 5.67 \times 10^{-8} \text{ W/m}^2\text{K}^4 \), \( A \) is the surface area of the sphere, \( T \) is the temperature of the sphere, and \( T_0 \) is the temperature of the surroundings.
Calculate the surface area \( A \) of the sphere using the formula for the surface area of a sphere: \( A = 4 \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the sphere. Convert the radius from centimeters to meters before calculating.
Substitute the values into the Stefan-Boltzmann equation: \( P = 0.350 \times 5.67 \times 10^{-8} \times A \times ((3000)^4 - (290)^4) \).
Perform the calculations step by step, ensuring units are consistent, to find the power input required to maintain the sphere at 3000 K.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Emissivity
Emissivity is a measure of an object's ability to emit thermal radiation compared to a perfect black body. It ranges from 0 to 1, where 1 represents a perfect emitter. In this problem, tungsten has an emissivity of 0.350, indicating it emits 35% of the radiation a black body would at the same temperature.
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Radiation
Stefan-Boltzmann Law
The Stefan-Boltzmann Law states that the power radiated by a black body is proportional to the fourth power of its temperature, given by P = εσAT^4, where ε is emissivity, σ is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, A is the surface area, and T is the temperature. This law is crucial for calculating the power needed to maintain the sphere's temperature.
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Gauss' Law
Surface Area of a Sphere
The surface area of a sphere is calculated using the formula A = 4πr^2, where r is the radius. For the tungsten sphere with a radius of 1.50 cm, this formula helps determine the area over which thermal radiation is emitted, essential for applying the Stefan-Boltzmann Law to find the required power input.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has , and the Styrofoam has . The interior surface temperature is °C, and the exterior surface temperature is °C. What is the temperature at the plane where the wood meets the Styrofoam?
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Textbook Question
A carpenter builds an exterior house wall with a layer of wood cm thick on the outside and a layer of Styrofoam insulation cm thick on the inside wall surface. The wood has , and the Styrofoam has . The interior surface temperature is °C, and the exterior surface temperature is °C. What is the rate of heat flow per square meter through this wall?
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