Textbook Question
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. What is the final temperature?
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Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. What is the final temperature?
A -L tank contains kg of helium at °C. The molar mass of helium is g/mol. What is the pressure in the tank, in pascals and in atmospheres?
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. How many grams of helium are there? The molar mass of helium is g/mol.