A -L tank contains kg of helium at °C. The molar mass of helium is g/mol. How many moles of helium are in the tank?
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. What is the final temperature?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Temperature Conversion
Direct and Inverse Proportionality
A -L tank contains kg of helium at °C. The molar mass of helium is g/mol. What is the pressure in the tank, in pascals and in atmospheres?
Helium gas with a volume of L, under a pressure of atm and at °C, is warmed until both pressure and volume are doubled. How many grams of helium are there? The molar mass of helium is g/mol.
A cylindrical tank has a tight-fitting piston that allows the volume of the tank to be changed. The tank originally contains m3 of air at a pressure of atm. The piston is slowly pulled out until the volume of the gas is increased to m3. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final value of the pressure?
You have several identical balloons. You experimentally determine that a balloon will break if its volume exceeds L. The pressure of the gas inside the balloon equals air pressure ( atm). If the air inside the balloon is at a constant °C and behaves as an ideal gas, what mass of air can you blow into one of the balloons before it bursts?