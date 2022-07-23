Molar Mass and Moles Calculation

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole. To find the number of moles of helium in the tank, divide the mass of helium by its molar mass (4.00 g/mol). This calculation is necessary to apply the Ideal Gas Law, as the number of moles (n) is a key variable in determining the pressure of the gas.