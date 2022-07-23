Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the average translational kinetic energy of an oxygen molecule at a temperature of K?
A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the root-mean-square speeds. (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element.)
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Key Concepts
Root-Mean-Square Speed
Molar Mass
Kinetic Theory of Gases
A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the average kinetic energies of the three types of atoms.
What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions m m m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at atm?
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the momentum of an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed?
Consider an ideal gas at °C and atm. To get some idea how close these molecules are to each other, on the average, imagine them to be uniformly spaced, with each molecule at the center of a small cube. What is the length of an edge of each cube if adjacent cubes touch but do not overlap?
The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass g/mol) under a pressure of Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from °C in summer to °C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of the rms speeds of the CO2 molecules.