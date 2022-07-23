A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the root-mean-square speeds. (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element.)
The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass g/mol) under a pressure of Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from °C in summer to °C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of the rms speeds of the CO2 molecules.
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Key Concepts
Root Mean Square Speed
Temperature Conversion
Ideal Gas Law
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the average translational kinetic energy of an oxygen molecule at a temperature of K?
A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the average kinetic energies of the three types of atoms.
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. Suppose an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed bounces back and forth between opposite sides of a cubical vessel m on a side. What is the average force the molecule exerts on one of the walls of the container? (Assume that the molecule's velocity is perpendicular to the two sides that it strikes.)
What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions m m m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at atm?
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the momentum of an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed?