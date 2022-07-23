A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of 2.25 2.25 , runs on an input of 135 135 W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at 5 5 °C. If you put a dozen 1.0 1.0 -L plastic bottles of water at 31 31 °C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to 5 5 °C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)