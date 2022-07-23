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Ch 20: The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 20: The Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 9a
Chapter 20, Problem 9a

The Otto-cycle engine in a Mercedes-Benz SLK230 has a compression ratio of 8.88.8. What is the ideal efficiency of the engine? Use g=1.40g = 1.40.

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1
Understand that the Otto cycle is an idealized thermodynamic cycle that describes the functioning of a typical spark ignition piston engine. The efficiency of an Otto cycle depends on the compression ratio and the specific heat ratio (γ).
The formula for the efficiency (η) of an ideal Otto cycle is given by: η = 1 - (1 / r^(γ - 1)), where r is the compression ratio and γ is the specific heat ratio.
Identify the given values: the compression ratio (r) is 8.8 and the specific heat ratio (γ) is 1.40.
Substitute the given values into the efficiency formula: η = 1 - (1 / 8.8^(1.40 - 1)).
Simplify the expression to find the ideal efficiency of the engine. Remember, the result will be a decimal that represents the efficiency as a fraction of 1, which can be converted to a percentage by multiplying by 100.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Otto Cycle

The Otto cycle is a thermodynamic cycle that describes the functioning of a typical spark ignition piston engine. It consists of four processes: two isochoric (constant volume) and two adiabatic (no heat transfer). Understanding the Otto cycle is crucial for calculating the efficiency of engines like the one in the Mercedes-Benz SLK230.
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Compression Ratio

The compression ratio is the ratio of the maximum to minimum volume in the cylinder of an internal combustion engine. It is a key factor in determining the efficiency of the engine, as higher compression ratios typically lead to higher thermal efficiency. In this question, the compression ratio is given as 8.8, which is essential for calculating the engine's ideal efficiency.
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Adiabatic Process

An adiabatic process is one in which no heat is transferred to or from the system. In the context of the Otto cycle, the adiabatic processes are crucial for determining the work done by the engine and its efficiency. The specific heat ratio (γ), given as 1.40, is used in the efficiency formula for adiabatic processes in the Otto cycle.
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