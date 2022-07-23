Skip to main content
Ch 20: The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 20: The Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 1a
Chapter 20, Problem 1a

A diesel engine performs 22002200 J of mechanical work and discards 43004300 J of heat each cycle. How much heat must be supplied to the engine in each cycle?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to find out how much heat is supplied to the diesel engine in each cycle. We know the engine performs 2200 J of mechanical work and discards 4300 J of heat.
Recall the first law of thermodynamics, which states that the change in internal energy (ΔU) of a system is equal to the heat added to the system (Q) minus the work done by the system (W): ΔU = Q - W.
In a cyclic process, the change in internal energy (ΔU) over one complete cycle is zero because the system returns to its initial state. Therefore, we can set ΔU = 0 in the equation: 0 = Q - W.
Rearrange the equation to solve for the heat supplied (Q): Q = W + ΔU. Since ΔU = 0, the equation simplifies to Q = W.
Substitute the given values into the equation: Q = 2200 J (work done) + 4300 J (heat discarded). This will give you the amount of heat that must be supplied to the engine in each cycle.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics, also known as the law of energy conservation, states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. In the context of engines, it implies that the energy input (heat supplied) equals the sum of the energy output (work done) and the energy discarded as waste heat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:04
The First Law of Thermodynamics

Heat Engine Efficiency

Heat engine efficiency is a measure of how well an engine converts heat into work. It is calculated by dividing the work output by the heat input. Understanding efficiency helps in determining the amount of heat required to perform a certain amount of work, considering the heat discarded.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:35
Introduction to Heat Engines

Energy Balance in Cycles

Energy balance in cycles refers to the equilibrium between energy input, work output, and waste heat in a cyclic process. For a diesel engine, the energy supplied as heat must equal the sum of mechanical work done and heat discarded, ensuring the cycle adheres to the conservation of energy principle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:59
The Otto Cycle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the theoretical efficiency for an Otto-cycle engine with g=1.40g = 1.40 and r=9.50r = 9.50.

2433
views
Textbook Question

A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of 2.252.25, runs on an input of 135135 W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at 55°C. If you put a dozen 1.01.0-L plastic bottles of water at 3131°C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to 5 5°C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)

3750
views
Textbook Question

The Otto-cycle engine in a Mercedes-Benz SLK230 has a compression ratio of 8.88.8. What is the ideal efficiency of the engine? Use g=1.40g = 1.40.

2628
views