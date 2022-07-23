Textbook Question
Calculate the theoretical efficiency for an Otto-cycle engine with and .
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Calculate the theoretical efficiency for an Otto-cycle engine with and .
A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of , runs on an input of W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at °C. If you put a dozen -L plastic bottles of water at °C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to °C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)
The Otto-cycle engine in a Mercedes-Benz SLK230 has a compression ratio of . What is the ideal efficiency of the engine? Use .