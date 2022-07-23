A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the coefficient of performance of the refrigerator?
A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to kg of ice at °C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?
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Key Concepts
Entropy
Latent Heat of Fusion
Thermodynamic Process
You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with kg of °C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in kg of boiling water from the stove. Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.
A lonely party balloon with a volume of L and containing mol of air is left behind to drift in the temporarily uninhabited and depressurized International Space Station. Sunlight coming through a porthole heats and explodes the balloon, causing the air in it to undergo a free expansion into the empty station, whose total volume is m3. Calculate the entropy change of the air during the expansion.
Two moles of an ideal gas occupy a volume . The gas expands isothermally and reversibly to a volume . Is the velocity distribution changed by the isothermal expansion? Explain.
You make tea with kg of °C water and let it cool to room temperature (°C). Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.
A Carnot heat engine uses a hot reservoir consisting of a large amount of boiling water and a cold reservoir consisting of a large tub of ice and water. In minutes of operation, the heat rejected by the engine melts kg of ice. During this time, how much work is performed by the engine?