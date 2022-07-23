Textbook Question
A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to kg of ice at °C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?
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A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to kg of ice at °C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?
Two moles of an ideal gas occupy a volume . The gas expands isothermally and reversibly to a volume . Is the velocity distribution changed by the isothermal expansion? Explain.
You make tea with kg of °C water and let it cool to room temperature (°C). Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.