A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to kg of ice at °C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?
Two moles of an ideal gas occupy a volume . The gas expands isothermally and reversibly to a volume . Is the velocity distribution changed by the isothermal expansion? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Isothermal Process
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with kg of °C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in kg of boiling water from the stove. Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.
A lonely party balloon with a volume of L and containing mol of air is left behind to drift in the temporarily uninhabited and depressurized International Space Station. Sunlight coming through a porthole heats and explodes the balloon, causing the air in it to undergo a free expansion into the empty station, whose total volume is m3. Calculate the entropy change of the air during the expansion.
You make tea with kg of °C water and let it cool to room temperature (°C). Calculate the entropy change of the water while it cools.