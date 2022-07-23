Textbook Question
If a proton and an electron are released when they are m apart (a typical atomic distance), find the initial acceleration of each particle.
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If a proton and an electron are released when they are m apart (a typical atomic distance), find the initial acceleration of each particle.
Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. How many electrons does each sphere contain? (The atomic mass of aluminum is g/mol, and its atomic number is .)
Two small spheres spaced cm apart have equal charge. How many excess electrons must be present on each sphere if the magnitude of the force of repulsion between them is N?