Skip to main content
Ch 21: Electric Charge and Electric Field
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 21: Electric Charge and Electric FieldProblem 6
Chapter 21, Problem 6

Two small spheres spaced 20.020.0 cm apart have equal charge. How many excess electrons must be present on each sphere if the magnitude of the force of repulsion between them is 3.33×10213.33\(\times\)10^{-21} N?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding that the force between two charged objects is given by Coulomb's Law, which is expressed as: F=kq2r2, where F is the force, k is Coulomb's constant (8.99×109Nm2/C2), q is the charge on each sphere, and r is the distance between the spheres.
Rearrange Coulomb's Law to solve for the charge q: q=Fr2k. Substitute the given values: F = 3.33 × 10^-21 N and r = 0.20 m.
Calculate the charge q using the rearranged formula. This will give you the charge in coulombs on each sphere.
Understand that the charge of an electron is approximately -1.60×10-19C. To find the number of excess electrons, divide the calculated charge q by the charge of a single electron.
Perform the division to find the number of excess electrons on each sphere. This will give you the number of electrons needed to produce the calculated charge.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged objects. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. The formula is F = k * (|q1 * q2| / r^2), where F is the force, q1 and q2 are the charges, r is the distance, and k is Coulomb's constant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:52
Coulomb's Law

Charge of an Electron

The charge of an electron is a fundamental constant in physics, approximately -1.602 x 10^-19 coulombs. This value is crucial for calculating the number of excess electrons on an object, as it allows us to determine the total charge by multiplying the number of electrons by the charge of a single electron.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:32
Electrons In Water (Using Density)

Electric Charge Quantization

Electric charge quantization refers to the principle that charge comes in discrete amounts, specifically integer multiples of the elementary charge (e.g., the charge of an electron or proton). This concept is essential for understanding that the total charge on an object is the sum of individual charges, which are quantized in units of the electron's charge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:37
Electric Charge
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If a proton and an electron are released when they are 2.0×10102.0\(\times\)10^{-10} m apart (a typical atomic distance), find the initial acceleration of each particle.

1770
views
Textbook Question

Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass 0.02500.0250 kg, are separated by 80.080.0 cm. How many electrons does each sphere contain? (The atomic mass of aluminum is 26.98226.982 g/mol, and its atomic number is 1313.)

2612
views
Textbook Question

Lightning occurs when there is a flow of electric charge (principally electrons) between the ground and a thundercloud. The maximum rate of charge flow in a lightning bolt is about 20,00020,000 C/s; this lasts for 100100 ms or less. How much charge flows between the ground and the cloud in this time? How many electrons flow during this time?

3922
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass 0.02500.0250 kg, are separated by 80.080.0 cm. What fraction of all the electrons in each sphere does this represent?

2009
views
Textbook Question

Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass 0.02500.0250 kg, are separated by 80.080.0 cm. How many electrons would have to be removed from one sphere and added to the other to cause an attractive force between the spheres of magnitude 1.00×1041.00\(\times\)10^4 N (roughly 11 ton)? Assume that the spheres may be treated as point charges.

3194
views
1
rank