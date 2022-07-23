If a proton and an electron are released when they are m apart (a typical atomic distance), find the initial acceleration of each particle.
Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. How many electrons does each sphere contain? (The atomic mass of aluminum is g/mol, and its atomic number is .)
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Key Concepts
Atomic Structure
Mole Concept
Mass-to-Mole Conversion
Two small spheres spaced cm apart have equal charge. How many excess electrons must be present on each sphere if the magnitude of the force of repulsion between them is N?
Lightning occurs when there is a flow of electric charge (principally electrons) between the ground and a thundercloud. The maximum rate of charge flow in a lightning bolt is about C/s; this lasts for ms or less. How much charge flows between the ground and the cloud in this time? How many electrons flow during this time?
Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. What fraction of all the electrons in each sphere does this represent?
Two small plastic spheres are given positive electric charges. When they are cm apart, the repulsive force between them has magnitude N. What is the charge on each sphere if the two charges are equal?
Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. How many electrons would have to be removed from one sphere and added to the other to cause an attractive force between the spheres of magnitude N (roughly ton)? Assume that the spheres may be treated as point charges.