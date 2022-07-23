A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of 0.250 0.250 0.250 m and an inner radius of 0.200 0.200 0.200 m has a uniform surface charge density of + 6.37 × 10 − 6 +6.37\(\times\)10^{-6} +6.37×10−6 C/m2. A charge of − 0.500 −0.500 −0.500 μ \(\mu\) μC is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. What is the electric flux through a spherical surface just inside the inner surface of the sphere?