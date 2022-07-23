For a point inside the sphere (at 2.00 cm from the center), the enclosed charge \( Q_{enc} \) is proportional to the volume of the sphere up to that radius. Use the formula \( Q_{enc} = \frac{q}{V_{total}} \times V_{enc} \), where \( V_{total} \) is the total volume of the sphere and \( V_{enc} \) is the volume enclosed by the radius 2.00 cm.