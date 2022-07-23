A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. What is the electric flux through a spherical surface just inside the inner surface of the sphere?
A very long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length C/m and lies along the -axis. A second long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length C/m and is parallel to the -axis at m. What is the net electric field (magnitude and direction) at the following points on the -axis: (a) m and (b) m?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field Due to a Line of Charge
Superposition Principle
Direction of Electric Field
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. What is the new charge density on the outside of the sphere?
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the electric field at the planet's surface (refer to the astronomical data inside the back cover).
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. Calculate the strength of the electric field just outside the sphere?
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the charge density on Mars, assuming all the charge is uniformly distributed over the planet's surface.
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the total electric charge on the planet.