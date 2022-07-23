A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius A A A and outer radius b b b . It carries charge per unit length + α +α + α , where α α is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length. Calculate the electric field in terms of α α and the distance r r from the axis of the tube for (i) r < a r < a ; (ii) a < r < b a < r < b ; (iii) r > b r > b . Show your results in a graph of E E as a function of R R .