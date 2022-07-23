A conductor with an inner cavity, like that shown in Fig. c, carries a total charge of nC. The charge within the cavity, insulated from the conductor, is nC. How much charge is on (a) the inner surface of the conductor and (b) the outer surface of the conductor?
An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius and uniform surface charge density . In terms of , what is the magnitude of the electric field produced by the charged cylinder at a distance from its axis? Then, express the result in terms of and show that the electric field outside the cylinder is the same as if all the charge were on the axis.
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Key Concepts
Gauss's Law
Surface Charge Density
Linear Charge Density
Charge is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius cm. At a distance of cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude N/C. What is the electric field at a distance of cm from the sphere's center?
A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius and outer radius . It carries charge per unit length , where is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length. What is the charge per unit length on (i) the inner surface of the tube and (ii) the outer surface of the tube?
An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius and uniform surface charge density . In terms of and , what is the charge per unit length for the cylinder?
A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius and outer radius . It carries charge per unit length , where is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length. Calculate the electric field in terms of and the distance from the axis of the tube for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . Show your results in a graph of as a function of .