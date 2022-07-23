In Fig. E 24.20 24.20 , C 1 = 6.00 C_1=6.00 μ \(\mu\) F, C 2 = 3.00 C_2 = 3.00 μ \(\mu\) F, and C 3 = 5.00 C_3 = 5.00 μ \(\mu\) F. The capacitor network is connected to an applied potential V a b V_{ab} .

(a) After the charges on the capacitors have reached their final values, the charge on C 2 C_2 is 30.0 30.0 mC. What are the charges on capacitors C 1 C_1 and C 3 C_3 ?