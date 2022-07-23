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Ch 24: Capacitance and Dielectrics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 24: Capacitance and DielectricsProblem 14c
Chapter 24, Problem 14c

Figure E24.1424.14 shows a system of four capacitors, where the potential difference across ab is 50.050.0 V. How much charge is stored in each of the 10.010.0-μ\(\mu\)F and the 9.09.0-μ\(\mu\)F capacitors?
Diagram of four capacitors: 10.0 µF, 5.0 µF, 8.0 µF, 9.0 µF, connected between points a and b, with 50.0 V across ab.

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1
Identify the configuration of the capacitors in the circuit. The 10.0 μF and 9.0 μF capacitors are in series with the 5.0 μF and 8.0 μF capacitors, which are in parallel.
Calculate the equivalent capacitance of the parallel capacitors (5.0 μF and 8.0 μF). Use the formula for capacitors in parallel: C_parallel = C2 + C3, where C2 = 5.0 μF and C3 = 8.0 μF.
Determine the equivalent capacitance of the series capacitors (10.0 μF and 9.0 μF) with the equivalent parallel capacitance. Use the formula for capacitors in series: 1/C_series = 1/C1 + 1/C_parallel + 1/C4, where C1 = 10.0 μF and C4 = 9.0 μF.
Calculate the charge stored in the 10.0 μF capacitor using the formula Q = C * V, where C is the capacitance and V is the potential difference across the capacitor. The potential difference across the series capacitors is the same as the total potential difference (50.0 V).
Calculate the charge stored in the 9.0 μF capacitor using the same formula Q = C * V, considering the potential difference across the series capacitors.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, defined as C = Q/V, where C is capacitance in farads, Q is charge in coulombs, and V is voltage in volts. In this problem, the capacitors have values in microfarads (µF), which is a common unit for small capacitances. Understanding capacitance is essential for calculating the charge stored in each capacitor when a potential difference is applied.
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Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Series and Parallel Capacitors

Capacitors can be connected in series or parallel, affecting the total capacitance of the circuit. In series, the total capacitance (C_total) is given by 1/C_total = 1/C1 + 1/C2 + ... for each capacitor. In parallel, the total capacitance is the sum of individual capacitances: C_total = C1 + C2 + ... Understanding how to combine capacitors in these configurations is crucial for solving the problem regarding the charge distribution across the capacitors.
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Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel

Charge Distribution

When capacitors are connected in a circuit with a voltage applied, the charge stored on each capacitor depends on its capacitance and the voltage across it. For capacitors in parallel, they share the same voltage, while in series, the charge is the same across each capacitor. This concept is vital for determining how much charge is stored in the 10.0 µF and 9.0 µF capacitors when a 50.0 V potential difference is applied across the entire system.
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Probability Distribution Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the system of capacitors shown in Fig. E24.1624.16, find the equivalent capacitance between bb and cc.

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Textbook Question

In Fig. E24.2024.20, C1=6.00C_1=6.00 μ\(\mu\)F, C2=3.00C_2 = 3.00 μ\(\mu\)F, and C3=5.00C_3 = 5.00 μ\(\mu\)F. The capacitor network is connected to an applied potential VabV_{ab}.

(a) After the charges on the capacitors have reached their final values, the charge on C2C_2 is 30.030.0 mC. What are the charges on capacitors C1C_1 and C3C_3?

(b) What is the applied voltage VabV_{ab}?

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Textbook Question

A 5.805.80-μ\(\mu\)F, parallel-plate, air capacitor has a plate separation of 5.005.00 mm and is charged to a potential difference of 400400 V. Calculate the energy density in the region between the plates, in units of J/m3.

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Textbook Question

A capacitor is made from two hollow, coaxial, iron cylinders, one inside the other. The inner cylinder is negatively charged and the outer is positively charged; the magnitude of the charge on each is 10.010.0 pC. The inner cylinder has radius 0.500.50 mm, the outer one has radius 5.005.00 mm, and the length of each cylinder is 18.018.0 cm.

(a) What is the capacitance?

(b) What applied potential difference is necessary to produce these charges on the cylinders?

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Textbook Question

Figure E24.1424.14 shows a system of four capacitors, where the potential difference across ab is 50.050.0 V. How much charge is stored by this combination of capacitors?

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Textbook Question

A spherical capacitor contains a charge of 3.303.30 nC when connected to a potential difference of 220220 V. If its plates are separated by vacuum and the inner radius of the outer shell is 4.004.00 cm, calculate: (a) the capacitance; (b) the radius of the inner sphere; (c) the electric field just outside the surface of the inner sphere.

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