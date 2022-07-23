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Ch 24: Capacitance and Dielectrics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 24: Capacitance and DielectricsProblem 16a
Chapter 24, Problem 16a

For the system of capacitors shown in Fig. E24.1624.16, find the equivalent capacitance between bb and cc.
Circuit diagram with capacitors: 15 pF in series, 9 pF and 11 pF in parallel, connected between points b and c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the capacitors between points b and c. There are two capacitors in parallel: one with a capacitance of 9.0 pF and the other with a capacitance of 11 pF.
Recall that for capacitors in parallel, the equivalent capacitance (C_eq) is the sum of the individual capacitances. Use the formula: C_eq = C_1 + C_2.
Substitute the given values into the formula: C_eq = 9.0 pF + 11 pF.
Calculate the sum to find the equivalent capacitance between points b and c.
The result from the calculation will give you the equivalent capacitance between points b and c in picofarads (pF).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electrical energy in an electric field, measured in farads (F). It is defined as the charge stored per unit voltage across the capacitor. In this problem, capacitors are given in picofarads (pF), which is a common unit for small capacitances.
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Series and Parallel Capacitors

Capacitors can be connected in series or parallel, affecting the total capacitance of the circuit. In series, the total capacitance (C_total) is given by the reciprocal of the sum of the reciprocals of individual capacitances: 1/C_total = 1/C1 + 1/C2. In parallel, the total capacitance is the sum of the individual capacitances: C_total = C1 + C2. This question involves both configurations.
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Equivalent Capacitance

The equivalent capacitance is the total capacitance of a combination of capacitors that can be treated as a single capacitor. To find the equivalent capacitance between points b and c in the given circuit, one must first calculate the capacitance of the parallel combination of the 9 pF and 11 pF capacitors, and then combine that result with the 15 pF capacitor in series.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Figure E24.1424.14 shows a system of four capacitors, where the potential difference across ab is 50.050.0 V. How much charge is stored in each of the 10.010.0-μ\(\mu\)F and the 9.09.0-μ\(\mu\)F capacitors?

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Textbook Question

In Fig. E24.2024.20, C1=6.00C_1=6.00 μ\(\mu\)F, C2=3.00C_2 = 3.00 μ\(\mu\)F, and C3=5.00C_3 = 5.00 μ\(\mu\)F. The capacitor network is connected to an applied potential VabV_{ab}.

(a) After the charges on the capacitors have reached their final values, the charge on C2C_2 is 30.030.0 mC. What are the charges on capacitors C1C_1 and C3C_3?

(b) What is the applied voltage VabV_{ab}?

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Textbook Question

A 5.805.80-μ\(\mu\)F, parallel-plate, air capacitor has a plate separation of 5.005.00 mm and is charged to a potential difference of 400400 V. Calculate the energy density in the region between the plates, in units of J/m3.

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Textbook Question

Figure E24.1424.14 shows a system of four capacitors, where the potential difference across ab is 50.050.0 V. How much charge is stored by this combination of capacitors?

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Textbook Question

A parallel-plate air capacitor has a capacitance of 920 pF. The charge on each plate is 3.90 uC. (a) What is the potential difference between the plates? (b) If the charge is kept constant, what will be the potential difference if the plate separation is doubled? (c) How much work is required to double the separation?

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Textbook Question

A spherical capacitor contains a charge of 3.303.30 nC when connected to a potential difference of 220220 V. If its plates are separated by vacuum and the inner radius of the outer shell is 4.004.00 cm, calculate: (a) the capacitance; (b) the radius of the inner sphere; (c) the electric field just outside the surface of the inner sphere.

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