Electromotive Force (EMF) in Inductors

The electromotive force (EMF) induced in an inductor is due to the change in current flowing through it. According to Faraday's Law, the EMF is proportional to the rate of change of current and the inductance. The direction of the induced EMF opposes the change in current, as described by Lenz's Law, which is why point a is at a higher potential when the current is decreasing.