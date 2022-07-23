Self-Inductance Formula for Solenoids

The self-inductance of a solenoid can be calculated using the formula L = (μ₀ * N² * A) / l, where L is the inductance, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, N is the number of turns, A is the cross-sectional area, and l is the length of the solenoid. This formula helps determine how the solenoid will behave in an electrical circuit, particularly in terms of energy storage and magnetic field generation.