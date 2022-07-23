Snell's Law

Snell's Law describes how light bends when it passes from one medium to another. It is given by n1 * sin(θ1) = n2 * sin(θ2), where n1 and n2 are the refractive indices of the two media, and θ1 and θ2 are the angles the light makes with the normal in each medium. This law is crucial for calculating the angle of refraction as light moves through different materials.