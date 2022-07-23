Textbook Question
A beam of light has a wavelength of 650 nm in vacuum. What is the wavelength of these waves in the liquid?
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A beam of light has a wavelength of 650 nm in vacuum. What is the wavelength of these waves in the liquid?
Light of a certain frequency has a wavelength of 526 nm in water. What is the wavelength of this light in benzene?
Light traveling in air is incident on the surface of a block of plastic at an angle of 62.7° to the normal and is bent so that it makes a 48.1° angle with the normal in the plastic. Find the speed of light in the plastic.